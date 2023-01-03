Wizards Bucks Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks’ Bobby Portis drives to the basket against Washington Wizards’ Kristaps Porzingis on Sunday in Milwaukee.

 AP

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup against Washington averaging 32.1 points per game. The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. Milwaukee is 11-9 against the Eastern Conference, and Washington is 10-13 against conference opponents.

Washington Wizards (17-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (23-13, third in the Eastern Conference)