Bucks Bulls Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo is defended by Chicago Bulls’ Patrick Williams on Wednesday in Chicago.

 AP

Milwaukee hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 45 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 119-113 overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls. Friday's meeting will be the second of the season between the two teams. Milwaukee is 14-3 at home, and Minnesota is 7-11 on the road.

Minnesota Timberwolves (16-19, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (22-12, third in the Eastern Conference)