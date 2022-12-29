Bucks Bulls Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is fouled by Chicago Bulls' Javonte Green (24) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Quinn Harris)

 Quinn Harris

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan compared the Chicago Bulls' success this season against the Eastern Conference's best teams to being chased by a dog.

They know they they have to keep going and can't slow down.