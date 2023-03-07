Bucks Wizards Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

 Nick Wass

NEW YORK (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo said he stole a triple-double. The NBA took it back.

The league adjusted the statistics from the Milwaukee-Washington game Sunday night and erased Antetokounmpo's final rebound, the one that would have given him a triple-double.