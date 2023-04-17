Heat Bucks Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo lays on the ground after an injury during the first half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff game Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

 Morry Gash

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks didn't have their best player around for the full game. The Miami Heat did.

That pretty much made the difference Sunday as the top-seeded Bucks saw their path toward a championship face an early obstacle.