Bucks Pacers Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) shoots over Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

 Michael Conroy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jrue Holiday scored a career-high 51 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points in a triple-double and the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers 149-136 on Wednesday night.

"Obviously, I'm happy about it," Holiday said. "It took me 14 years to get 50 points. It came in a game that we needed to win, so I couldn't be happier."