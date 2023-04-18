Heat Bucks Basketball

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo is fouled by Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo during the first half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Milwaukee. The Heat won 130-117 to take a 1-0 lead in the series. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

 Morry Gash

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer expressed cautious optimism regarding the status of Giannis Antetokounmpo after the two-time MVP left Milwaukee's Eastern Conference playoff opener with a bruised lower back.

Antetokounmpo isn't the only prominent player already dealing with a health issue after the first weekend of the playoffs. Injuries to some of the NBA's top stars have dimmed the start of the postseason, with title hopes possibly fading just as quickly depending on how bad they're hurt.