Bucks Rockets Basketball

Houston Rockets forward Usman Garuba (16) attempts to strip the ball from Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

 Michael Wyke

HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Green had 30 points and seven rebounds, Kevin Porter Jr. added 18 points and seven assists and the Houston Rockets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 97-92 on Sunday night to extend their home-winning streak to four games.

Houston was coached by assistant coach John Lucas with head coach Stephen Silas away from the team following the death of father and long-time NBA player and coach Paul Silas.