Bucks Pelicans Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) goes to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III in New Orleans, Monday.

 AP

Milwaukee visits the Cleveland Cavaliers after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 42 points in the Bucks' 128-119 win against the New Orleans Pelicans. Wednesday's game is the third meeting this season between the two teams. The Bucks won the last matchup 117-102. Cleveland is 4-2 against the Central Division, and Milwaukee is 4-1 against division opponents.

Milwaukee Bucks (22-8, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (21-11, third in the Eastern Conference)