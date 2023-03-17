Pacers Bucks Basketball

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) reacts after dunking over Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew Nembhard scored 24 points and Aaron Nesmith hit six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points as the Indiana Pacers rallied late and beat the Central Division- and Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks 139-123 Thursday night.

Indiana (32-38) shot 22 for 46 from 3-point distance, including 13 of 19 in the second half, and shot 56.5% overall despite playing without All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton (ankle), as well as guards Kendall Brown, Chris Duarte and Trevelin Queen.