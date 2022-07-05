Hardy ready to rebuild Jazz as NBA's youngest head coach
Will Hardy knew some of the inner workings of the Utah Jazz before being named the league's youngest current head coach.
Sure, it was in 2009, and he was just an intern.
Ahead of his final year at Williams College, he put in eight weeks in the business operations department, spending his mornings with the Jazz, afternoons helping the Salt Lake Bees — a Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels — and evenings at the gym rehabbing from hip surgery.
One of Hardy’s initial assignments was to give tours of Vivint Arena, a building he had never entered before his internship. That didn’t hold him back — and his ability to adapt on the fly could now serve the Jazz well.
White Sox, MLB decide to play game after parade shooting
The Chicago White Sox talked to Major League Baseball on Monday about postponing their game against the Minnesota Twins after a gunman opened fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago, killing at least six people.
After the team's conversation with MLB and contact with local authorities, the game was played as scheduled. The postgame fireworks show was canceled, and a moment of silence was observed before the first pitch of the Twins' 6-3 victory.
“Our hearts are with the Highland Park community,” the White Sox said in a statement. “The entire Chicago White Sox organization expresses our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the innocent victims of today’s horrific shooting and all of those who have been affected by this tragedy.”
The gunman wounded at least 30 and sent hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycles fleeing in terror, police said. A 22-year-old man identified as a person of interest was taken into custody following an hourslong manhunt.