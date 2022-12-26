Bucks Celtics Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks to shoot as Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

 Mary Schwalm

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown knocked down his shots in the fourth quarter. And then he knocked down Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Brown scored 13 of his 29 points in the fourth, and Jayson Tatum scored 41 for Boston on Sunday to help the Celtics beat Milwaukee 139-118 in a matchup of the top two teams in the NBA.