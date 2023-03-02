The Neillsville Warriors took the Fall Creek Crickets 60-35 in the fourth round of the WIAA girls’ basketball playoffs. The teams played at Altoona High School. Neillsville will play Colfax for the sectional championship at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Warriors kicked off the matchup with a shot from Paris Opelt, which was answered by a 3-pointer from Fall Creek senior Jenna Anders.
Opelt sank another two for the Warriors, followed by a free throw from senior Delaney Rochester and another from freshman Jess Kuhn.
Opelt sank another layup, and a foul gave her another attempt at the line, which she sank.
The Warriors made 18 points from the free throw line Thursday night.
“I thought we took good care of the basketball against the pressure, got them into some foul trouble where, I think, maybe they’re used to turning some people over,” Niellsville head coach John Gaier said.
A shot from Fall Creek’s Anders put the Crickets back on the board again, but a 3-pointer from Neillsville’s Amelia Trunkel put the Warriors even further ahead with a score of 14-5.
Kambell Sell answered back for the Crickets, chipping away at their deficit, but a free throw attempt awarded to Kuhn started the Warriors on a 9-point scoring run.
A 3-pointer from Opelt, followed by a shot from Kuhn, followed by another Opelt 3-pointer put the Warriors up 23-7 over the Crickets.
A pair of free throws from Fall Creek freshman Jasmin Heuer put the Crickets on the board again with 3 minutes left in the half.
A free throw from Trunkel with 1:15 left made for five points off free throws in the first for the Warriors.
Another bucket sunk by Heuer in the final minute put the Crickets into the double digits, and a pair of baskets from Kuhn and sophomore Sydney Subke put the Warriors up 28-11 at the end of the first half.
The Crickets found their footing in the second half, scoring several times early on. Sophomore Kennedy Tumm responded to an Opelt basket, bringing the score to 30-13.
Opelt scored again and with a shooting foul called on the Crickets, she brought the score up 33-13.
A pair of baskets from Heuer and Senior Tori Marten attempted to decrease the Crickets’ deficit, and a 3-pointer from Rochester aimed to even that back out for the Warriors.
Tumm responded with a 3-pointer of her own, bringing the Crickets up to 20 points against the Warriors’ 36.
The Warriors started on a 7-point run with 13:05 left in the game, which was ended by a pair of free throws from Fall Creek’s Sell.
Gracie Marten followed that up for the Crickets with a 3-pointer to bring the Warriors’ lead down to 18 points.
The Warriors would continue to hold tight to their lead, despite baskets from Heuer, Sell and Gracie Marten.
The Crickets’ final shot of the season was a 3-pointer from senior Lexi Gustafson with less than 2 minutes left.
The Warriors finished with a final bank shot form sophomore Kaylee Lawrence, bringing the final score to 60-35.
The Crickets will graduate eight seniors from their team this year: Riley Nicks, Tori Marten, Lexi Gustafson, Jenna Anders, MaKenna Klawiter, Megan Johnston, Marissa Dunham and JaneyAnne Grossinger.
As for Neillsville, they will keep up their undefeated streak as they take on Colfax Saturday in the sectional championship.
“[When] you get to this level, everybody’s good,” Gaier said. “And we’re gonna have to go out and you’re gonna have you’re gonna have to beat people because they’re not gonna beat themselves.”
The winner of Saturday’s game will head to the state tournament.