The Neillsville Warriors took the Fall Creek Crickets 60-35 in the fourth round of the WIAA girls’ basketball playoffs. The teams played at Altoona High School. Neillsville will play Colfax for the sectional championship at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Warriors kicked off the matchup with a shot from Paris Opelt, which was answered by a 3-pointer from Fall Creek senior Jenna Anders.