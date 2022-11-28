Wisconsin Fickell Football

Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh, left, introduces new head football coach Luke Fickell at a news conference Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

 Morry Gash

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell spent much of his first day on the job speaking to his new players, knowing many of them had hoped this search would have a different outcome.

His message to them was sympathetic but direct.