Eau Claire Cavaliers head coach Peter Bartingale stepped into his position in January, but it was not his first connection with the team. He was a bat boy for the club as a child in the late 1970s. He was also coached by the late Glenn St. Arnault for much of his life.
St. Arnault was instrumental in forming the Cavaliers in 1971. Bartingale said following in St. Arnault's footsteps, "has been an honor for me, there's been some growing pains for sure, but I'm really enjoying the experience."
Player Ethan Kjellberg said the team enjoys and appreciates Bartingale. The coach indicated one of the biggest differences between the high school team he coaches and the Cavaliers is not the age of the players. He seemed to appreciate that the team is comprised of players who he can let "go out and play."
One of the reasons Bartingale is enjoying his position is, as he put it after the team's non-league victory over Marshfield Wednesday night, "It's great to come out to Carson Park. This is one of the prettiest parks in Wisconsin. just to come out here and coach players that really love the game, I'm really enjoying the experience. Just the opportunity to be the Cavaliers' head coach has certainly been an honor for me."
The Cavaliers are currently in fifth place in the Chippewa River Baseball League with a 7-5 record, they are also 6-4 in the last 10 games.
Bartingale coached the Independence/Gilmanton high school team in the spring and then transitioned into a busy summer. He replaced Ryan Page, who stepped away after last season, as manager of the Cavaliers.
"I got a call in January asking if I'd be interested in coaching the team, and I said I most certainly was," Bartingale said.
The Cavaliers host the 2022 CRBL All-Star game at Carson Park on Friday at 7 p.m.
Among Bartingale’s players on the All-Star roster are: Cooper Kapanke, Caden Erickson, Connor O’Reilly, Ethan Kjellberg, Lucas Costley, and Campbell Kapanke.
Chippewa Falls, the Eau Claire Bears, Osseo and Tilden are tied for the most All-Stars with seven each. Friday's game is the 65th All-Star game in league history. It's the first CRBL All-Star game to be hosted by the Cavaliers.
The Cavaliers will next play at Osseo on July 6. They will then head to Tilden July 10, and Sparta for a non-league game July 12. The team plays the Woodticks at Bloomer July 17, then returns to league play after hosting Holmen July 25. The squad closes out July at home.