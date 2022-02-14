The sale of one local sports franchise got the ball rolling on the purchase of another last year.
When the Chippewa Steel hockey team was put up for sale last year, Craig Toycen’s interest was piqued. A move into franchise ownership didn’t materialize at the time, but it got him and his family thinking. When he heard the Eau Claire Express would potentially be sold, those thoughts turned to action.
“We didn’t really think much of it at first,” Toycen said. “But then after we talked about it as a family, we’re big baseball fans and have always enjoyed going to Express games, we thought from there that we should look into some stuff. As we talked, the more and more excited we became and it just kind of ballooned from there.”
Roughly a year later, the takeover is complete. The Express announced on Monday that Toycen Baseball Club has purchased the team, taking over from previous the previous ownership group helmed by Bill Rowlett, Dale Varsho and Andy Neborak.
Toycen Baseball Club is owned by the Toycen family, also known for owning Toycen Ford in Chippewa Falls. The Express did not disclose terms of the purchase.
“My family is full of huge baseball fans, and I’ve been a baseball junkie my entire life,” said Craig Toycen, a managing partner of the club.
“When fans come out to Carson Park, we want to make it an enjoyable experience that you don’t just come one or two times a summer for, you think ‘This is the place I want to be,’ and come multiple times a year. We want to make it as good an experience as possible for the city of Eau Claire.”
Even with new ownership, it will still be the Express that fans have come to know over the past two decades. Toycen Baseball Club will be retaining the existing Express staff moving forward. That includes longtime manager Varsho, who has been with the club since its creation. He’s the only manager in team history.
“I didn’t know Dale personally before this, but I did know his reputation and how highly he’s thought of not only in the Northwoods League, but in Eau Claire baseball too,” Craig Toycen said. “He’s earned the reputation he’s got. When this possibility came up, we identified Dale right away as the guy we wanted to hang on to and made clear to him that this involves you and we want you as a part of this.”
The process to purchase the team began before last season and truly began to materialize toward the end of 2021, Craig Toycen said. It wasn’t a fast process, but it was necessary to ensure it went smoothly.
There will inevitably be some changes — Craig Toycen said he’s particularly interested in the Carson Park renovation project and possibly tweaking some things for the overall fan experience — but the Express are still aiming to provide the same summer fun they have for years.
“Nothing internally will change, and I think for the big picture this season, hopefully we’ll be able to incorporate some new, fun things,” Express general manager Sammi Costello said. “Whether that’s more ticket packages or minor improvements to the ball park that we can assist with. We’re just trying to make the Express fun and something people can look forward to.”
Plans are still in the early stages, but the new ownership group has a couple that they’re excited to potentially test out. One involves a more seamless day at the park when it comes to concessions.
“I think what we’ve seen is that the all-inclusive ticket is what’s most popular, with food and beverage included,” Craig Toycen said. “I think we’ll probably try to grow that part of the business more and maybe expand that to other parts of the ball park and make it so when you show up at the Express game, you’re there and don’t need to worry about pulling your wallet out anymore.”
The Express are entering their 17th season in the Northwoods League this summer. They open the season with a home game against La Crosse on May 30 at Carson Park.
“We’re all really excited,” Costello said. “These last few months of transitioning and getting to know Toycen Baseball Club more has been exciting. They truly care about what the future holds for the Express, and they want to bring all that they can to the baseball industry.”