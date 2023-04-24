CORRECTION Jets Boyle Football

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass in the second half against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game Nov. 6, 2022, in Detroit. The New York Jets signed quarterback Tim Boyle to a one-year contract as a backup Thursday, April 6, 2023. Boyle served as a backup in Green Bay for three seasons to Rodgers who said last month his intention is to play for the Jets this season.

After six weeks of waiting, Aaron Rodgers is leaving behind his brilliant legacy in Green Bay and heading to the bright lights — and massive expectations — of the Big Apple.

The New York Jets agreed on a deal Monday to acquire the four-time NFL MVP from the Packers, according to a person with knowledge of the trade.