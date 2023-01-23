Bengals Bills Football

Cincinnati Bengals safety Michael Thomas (31) and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) react after a defensive play against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter of an NFL division round football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

 Seth Wenig

The Kansas City Chiefs got good news Sunday, learning they'll host the AFC championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals next weekend instead of playing at a neutral site.

One problem for the Chiefs? They have to play the Bengals.