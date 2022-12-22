Rams Packers Football

Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon celebrates in Green Bay on Monday after the Packers defeated the Rams 24-12.

 AP

GREEN BAY (AP) — Keisean Nixon has emerged as a pleasant surprise in the Green Bay Packers’ otherwise disappointing season.

The Packers (6-8) signed the former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback in the offseason in hopes of upgrading their special teams. They didn’t know at the time Nixon would provide that spark with the ball in his hands.