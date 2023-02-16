Super Bowl Chiefs Parade Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and teammates react to the crowd during the Chiefs' victory celebration and parade in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

 Reed Hoffmann

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce promised thousands of fans celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl championship Wednesday that the team will be back for more.

During a boisterous victory rally at downtown's Union Station after a parade, Mahomes and Kelce joked about "experts" who predicted the just-concluded NFL season would be a rebuilding year for the Chiefs, who defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 on Sunday.