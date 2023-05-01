NFL Draft Football

Green Bay Packers fans watch during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers might not be the only longtime Packer heading out of Green Bay.

The Packers drafted Auburn kicker Anders Carlson in the sixth round on Saturday. That move could lead to the exit of free agent Mason Crosby, who has a franchise-record 1,918 career points over 17 seasons.