Lions Packers Football

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

 Matt Ludtke

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he hasn't decided whether to continue playing next season.

However he is adjusting to the possibility he could end his career somewhere other than Green Bay.