Packers Eagles Football

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks are a replay during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagle, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

 Chris Szagola

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will try to show they still own the Chicago Bears when the two teams meet at Soldier Field. The NFL's oldest rivalry has been one-sided in recent years. The Packers have won seven straight against the Bears. Rodgers is 24-5 against Chicago, counting the playoffs. Matt LaFleur is the only coach to win his first seven regular-season games against Chicago. The Bears come in on a five-game losing streak. It wasn't clear if quarterback Justin Fields would be able to play after he missed last week's game because of an injury to his nonthrowing, left shoulder.

GREEN BAY (4-8) at CHICAGO (3-9)