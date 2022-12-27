Packers Dolphins Football

Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) celebrates making an interception, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

 Jim Rassol

The Green Bay Packers have moved back into playoff contention by regaining one of the traits that helped them win three straight NFC North titles from 2019-21.

Green Bay posted a combined plus-32 turnover margin in those seasons that led all teams during that stretch, but the Packers were at minus-5 during their 4-8 start this season. They forced only 12 turnovers through their first 12 games.