Detroit Red Wings (27-34-9, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Winnipeg Jets (33-27-10, sixth in the Central)
Winnipeg, Manitoba; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -290, Red Wings +231; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits Winnipeg looking to break its four-game road skid.
The Jets are 19-14-2 at home. Winnipeg has scored 215 goals and ranks eighth in the Western Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game. Kyle Connor leads the team with 41.
The Red Wings are 9-21-3 in road games. Detroit averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 108 total minutes.
Winnipeg beat Detroit 3-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 13. Andrew Copp scored two goals for the Jets in the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Connor leads the Jets with 41 goals, adding 41 assists and totaling 82 points. Mark Scheifele has 14 points over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.
Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 65 points, scoring 30 goals and collecting 35 assists. Filip Hronek has seven assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.
LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.
Red Wings: 3-5-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.9 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.
INJURIES: Jets: Jansen Harkins: out (upper body).
Red Wings: Givani Smith: out (undisclosed).
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.