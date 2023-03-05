PHILADELPHIA —The Flyers laid their bodies on the line with game-saving shot blocks to squeeze out a 3-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings despite a third-period push Sunday.

The Flyers controlled the pace for the majority of the first period yet walked out of it trailing by one. Led by the Owen Tippett, Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee line, the Flyers created numerous scoring chances, but goalie Ville Husso kept coming up big for the Red Wings.

