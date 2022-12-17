DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings were down a goal and going on a power play. And the Ottawa Senators had them right where they wanted them.

As it has so many times over a losing streak that on Saturday afternoon reached five games, the Red Wings came up short in a crucial third period, giving up two short-handed goals and on the power play in the final frame as the last-place Senators rolled to a 6-3 win at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

