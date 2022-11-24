Wisconsin Kansas Basketball

In a photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) passes the ball during an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Kansas' Bobby Pettiford Jr. stood all the way out near midcourt, almost on the Battle 4 Atlantis logo, when he saw his teammate launch a shot for the lead with only a few seconds left in overtime.

“I mean, I normally don’t crash but that’s the one time I get to crash,” Pettiford said.