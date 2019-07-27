In 1686, Sir Isaac Newton presented the world with his three laws of motion. The first, and most famous of his laws, is that an object in motion will stay in motion unless acted upon by an unbalanced force.
This law is known as inertia, and its principles can be applied to the strength of Eau Claire baseball.
Eau Claire has been churning out baseball talent for decades. A quick look through the WIAA’s baseball history book and it’s clear that Eau Claire has been a dominant baseball force in Wisconsin since the 50s.
Hall of fame high school baseball coach Cy Berg led Eau Claire to a pair of consecutive state titles in 1957 and ‘58 and again in 1961 and ‘62. When he was replaced in the mid-60s, the new Eau Claire Memorial continued to clinch state titles, capturing the top spot in 1964, ‘66, and ‘68.
Today, Eau Claire baseball has remained the same.
Take the 15U Eau Claire Babe Ruth team, for example. Coaches Jordan Wilson, Tyler Hermann and Kole Lekvin have led their squad to three straight state titles and are now playing for a chance to head to the 15U Babe Ruth World Series.
It’s become commonplace to see Eau Claire baseball competing at the highest level and, according to Wilson, it starts with the children.
“The area that we pull from has really great kids that want to work hard and compete,” he said. “I think that’s the biggest thing that separates the Eau Claire area from other places in Wisconsin and the Midwest, is how hard the players work.”
For children as young as five or six, the Chippewa Valley has multiple different high quality baseball programs. These programs are led by some incredible coaches, according to Express manager Dale Varsho, and through them, children develop a love for the game.
“It starts with our youth programs, all the way up,” Eau Claire’s Legion baseball coach Mark Faanes said. “We have good pre-Little League opportunities, good Little Leagues, the Babe Ruth program is strong and it filters all the way up to the Legion team and beyond.”
It’s allowed the Legion team to make the state tournament for seven straight seasons, playing in the finals the past two years. And that success drives more success, according to Faanes.
“It’s kind of a snowball effect,” Faanes said. “We’ve had good success at the levels and that gets more kids interested in the game.”
For Legion’s Cooper Kapanke, it was watching the boys older than him and how they succeeded that kept him playing the game.
“Whether it’s Jack Brown, Keagan Calchera, Ryan Venne, Zac Stange, you aspire to be like them,” he said.
And the Express have played a part inspiring children to keep pursuing the sport through high school and beyond.
“I loved going to Express games because they get to keep playing the game after high school, so I want to do that some day,” Evan Zachow of the 15U Babe Ruth team said.
Even the stadium, the old Carson Park, draws people to the sport, according to Varsho. When young boys run along the infield dirt, they’re running the same dirt that Hank Aaron and Joe Torre ran along so many years ago.
Eau Claire North’s state title this year has young boys wanting to continue the trend.
“It’s the coaches that are from around here, like Bob Johnson,” Jonah Hanson of the Babe Ruth team said. “He’s just an amazing coach… and the players are just dedicated, they buy in, lock in, and just work.”
Their success pushes the boys at Eau Claire Memorial to work harder, according to Kapanke. For him, it’s that North-Memorial rivalry, the one he says is the best in the state, that makes local baseball so good.
So as long as the area keeps churning out high quality baseball players, young boys are going to keep following in their steps and Eau Claire baseball is going to continue to be a force that shows no signs of slowing down.