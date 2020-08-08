JIM FALLS — The nomadic Eau Claire Bears finally have something to play for again. And based on Saturday's performance, they're making sure all the added miles this summer have been worth it.
The Bears have been forced out of their usual home park, Cinder City Baseball Field in Altoona, due to Eau Claire City-County Health Department directives amid the coronavirus pandemic. Every game the team has competed in this summer has been played at the opponent's home field.
That's not so bad when participating in a slate of non-league games, what they've been doing the past few months since the CRBL suspended its season, but was tougher to swallow this weekend when playing for one of two CRBL qualifying spots in the upcoming Wisconsin Baseball Association state tournament.
"It's been weird," Bears manager Chevy Tollefson said. "It's a little bit different when you're the home team showing up to somebody else's field. ... It's been tough, but we're a team built to work through that."
Tollefson's squad certainly showed that Saturday, flexing their offensive muscles in an 11-1 victory against the Jim Falls Sturgeons that was called midway through the seventh inning. The Bears put up seven runs in the fifth inning alone, stretching out the lead to 10 and forcing a premature end to the contest.
The win sets up a date Sunday with the Beef River Bullfrogs, which upset the Bloomer Woodticks Saturday. The winner will head to the WBA tournament, set for next weekend in Spooner.
"We always want to compete for something," Bears catcher JD Prescher said. "The regular season was hard in that regard. It's nice to be playing again for something bigger."
Prescher had the most electric moment of the Bears' dominant fifth, capping off the seven-run explosion with a three-run homer to left field. His RBIs were proceeded by Jim Thill's, who scored a pair, and one-run knocks from Cole Zwiefelhofer and and Jeremy Nicolai as the team batted around before the Sturgeons were able to record an out. Jim Falls got out of the tough spot with a wild triple play, when the Sturgeons took advantage of confusion on the basepath following a near catch from shortstop Ryan Krumenauer.
"Hitting, when it gets contagious, we're going to be a very dangerous team," Tollefson said. "It got contagious that inning. It didn't matter what they threw. We just couldn't stop hitting."
Jim Falls had chances to put up runs, especially early. The Sturgeons had bases loaded situations in both the second and fourth innings, but were only able to get one run out of the pair of opportunities when Elyjah Johnson hit into a fielder's choice in the fourth.
"We were excited to be here," Sturgeons player-manager Peter Thaler said. "We competed the whole time. We just left runners on base, balls bounced the wrong way, a couple errors, and all of a sudden you're out of the game."
The Sturgeons will play a doubleheader next week to close out the 2020 season.
The Bears, on the other hand, are now one victory away from a third consecutive appearance in the WBA State Tournament. Sunday’s contest is set for 12:30 p.m. at Bloomer Field.
"We kind of built a playoff roster to win this year," Tollefson said. "We've got a few guys from a few different teams that dropped out. So we kind of loaded up for this playoffs. We're expecting really big things out of this lineup. It's honestly some of the best guys between Chippewa and Eau Claire that you've heard of in the last three years. I'm really excited for what we have become."
Eau Claire Bears 11, Jim Falls 1
Jim Falls 001 000 0 - 1 8 6
Eau Claire 003 170 X - 11 11 2
WP: Joel Zachow (6 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 1 BB). LP: Nelson Crumbaker (4 IP, 11 H, 11 R, 9 ER, 2 K, 1 BB).
Leading hitters: Jim Falls: Elyjah Johnson 1-3 (2B, RBI), Ryan Krumenauer 2-3 (2 1B). Eau Claire: JD Prescher 1-3 (3R HR), Jon Schoch 3-4 (2B, 2 1B, RBI); Jim Thill 1-4 (1B, 2 RBI), Josh Halling 2-4 (2B, 1B, RBI).