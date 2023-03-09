FC whitehall

Whitehall’s Colton Pank and Fall Creek’s Isaac Steinke jump for the tip off at the Division 4 sectional game in Osseo-Fairchild Thursday night.

 Dave Strasburg

Fall Creek came up short against Whitehall on Thursday night, falling 59-54 in the WIAA Division 4 boys’ basketball sectional semifinal.

Fall Creek had a comeback late in the game, scoring 39 points in the second half, coming back from a 16-point deficit at halftime, but the comeback came a bit too late in the game, and the Norse were able to hold the Crickets off.