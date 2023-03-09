Fall Creek came up short against Whitehall on Thursday night, falling 59-54 in the WIAA Division 4 boys’ basketball sectional semifinal.
Fall Creek had a comeback late in the game, scoring 39 points in the second half, coming back from a 16-point deficit at halftime, but the comeback came a bit too late in the game, and the Norse were able to hold the Crickets off.
Leading the Norse in scoring were Devon McCune with 18 points and Luke Beighley with 17 points.
At the top of the first, Whitehall struggled to keep possession of the ball early on in the match, but they soon found their footing, going on a 10-point scoring run to give them a 9-point lead on Fall Creek.
Their run was squashed by a pair of free throws from Fall Creek’s Bo Vollrath. Vollrath had 12 points in the first half and went 3 for 4 from the line.
The Norse utilized quick passes off drives under the basket to fake out the Crickets’ defense and contribute to their lead.
Additionally, Whitehall had strong rebounds both offensively and defensively, which helped the Norse’s edge over Fall Creek in the first half.
An impressive last-second 3-pointer from Whitehall’s McCune finished out the half.
Free throws were the name of the game for the Norse in the second half. Whitehall went 8 for 14 from the line in the second half shared between McCune and Brayden Lisowski.
The Crickets tried desperately for a comeback, out-scoring the Norse 39-28 in the second half, but the Norse kept the Crickets at arms’ length, never letting up on their lead. Vollrath made 13 points for the Crickets in the second half and Ben Kelly made 12, sinking several shots late in the game.
Coming out of a timeout with less than two minutes left, the Crickets started shooting threes in an attempt to chip away at their deficit. A 3-pointer from Jack Walden and two from Kelly added 9 points to the board for the Crickets, with an additional 2 points from Kelly off an offensive rebound making it 11 points in the last seconds of the match.
Another Cricket basket at the final buzzer made the final score 59-54 in favor of the Norse.
Fall Creek will graduate three seniors: Leo Hagberg, Ben Kelly, and Jeffrey Ritger.
Whitehall will continue on in the playoffs, taking on Cameron on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Neillsville.