The North American Fastpitch Association has a national tournament in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls this weekend.

The North American Fastpitch Association is holding its national tournament in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls starting Thursday afternoon.

Larry Duerkop, the secretary of the Wisconsin NAFA chapter, indicated the first games will be played at approximately 12 p.m. at Carson Park on Thursday. These will be the Class AA games, which are the ones he says are probably going to be the most competitive. AA and A-Major games will mostly be played at Carson Park. Games for the A-division teams and 23-and-under teams will be mostly played at Casper Park in Chippewa Falls. Duerkop estimated 58 teams from as far away as California, Oregon, Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan will be present to play.