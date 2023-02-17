The Hudson Raiders girls basketball team completed an undefeated season in Big Rivers conference play.
The Eau Claire North Huskies hosted Hudson in their final game of the regular season on Senior Night in the Doghouse, losing 72-41 on their home floor.
The two sides will face each other again to begin tournament play in regionals on Friday, February 24. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Hudson.
To begin the game, the Raiders built a 13-5 lead in the first three minutes after forcing a few early Huskies turnovers with their full court press.
Midway through the first half, North had narrowed their deficit to three points, 18-15. Senior Alyssa Polus had seven points for the Huskies in the early minutes.
Throughout the first half, both teams were finding success working the ball into the low post on offense.
As the first half wore on, the Raiders began to build a lead again with a consistent, balanced offensive attack and good defense. A 9-2 run by the Raiders gave them a 27-17 lead with 4:30 remaining in the first half.
The Huskies struggled with turnovers and transition defense in the late minutes of the half as they were on a cold streak offensively.
Hudson was spreading the ball around well on offense but didn’t make many of their outside shots in the half, finding most of their success by passing the ball to their post players in the paint and using their height advantages in several matchups.
North trailed the Raiders 35-22 at halftime. Hudson junior Ella Cartensen was the leading scorer in the half with nine points.
Once the second half began, everything started to go Hudson’s way. The Raiders opened the half with a 10-0 run in the first four minutes, as the Huskies continued to struggle with turnovers and transition defense.
Midway through the second half, Hudson led 53-28. North continued to struggle to make shots and take care of the ball on offense.
In the end, Hudson’s smart but aggressive play on offense and strong defense carried them to a 72-41 win to complete their undefeated season in Big Rivers play.
Cartensen led the Raiders with 19 points in the game and senior Grace Lewis and sophomore Ella Wolfe each had 11 points.
For North, Polus led with 12 points and sophomores Elliana O’Keefe and Hope Bushendorf each had six points.