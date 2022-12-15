Bowling Feature

Isiah Nall throws a ball during North High School’s Wednesday night practice at Wagner’s Lanes in Eau Claire.

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

Debra Nemitz, Eau Claire North High School’s bowling team coordinator and junior varsity coach, says high school bowling provides local youth the opportunity to compete and enjoy camaraderie with other students from the area.

“They get to meet kids from around the area, not just here in Eau Claire,” Nemitz said. “We travel all the way as far north as Superior and as far west as River Falls.”