The lifelong memories are coming in hot for Eau Claire North’s Sam Stange.
One week ago today he blasted a three-run homer to give the Huskies their first state baseball title since 2011, a moment that will forever go down in school lore.
This week, his focus moves back to his primary sport. Wisconsin’s state player of the year in both hockey and baseball is primed to become only the second North Husky to be taken in the National Hockey League Draft, which kicks off tonight in Vancouver.
“That’s really cool to think about,” Stange said. “I’ll be happy to go wherever.”
If selected, Stange will join Derrick LaPoint in the exclusive North draft club. LaPoint, the last Husky to commit to a Division I program prior to Stange, was selected in the fourth round of the 2004 NHL Draft by the Florida Panthers.
“The nice thing is I was able to coach both of them,” Eau Claire North coach Ryan Parker said. “It’s always fun to help coach a kid that has the passion and desire to want to move on in the game.”
He’d also become the second Eau Claire native in the same amount of years to be selected. Eau Claire Memorial grad Ty Emberson went in the third round to the Arizona Coyotes in 2018.
“Obviously it’s nice to give back to the North side but it’s representative of the whole city,” Stange said. “It doesn’t say Eau Claire North. Everybody’s from Eau Claire.”
Stange is ranked No. 112 among North American skaters in the latest Central Scouting rankings, a list compiled by an NHL department independent of any individual team. He’ll likely hear his name called on Day 2 of the draft, which features the second to seventh rounds.
A four-year varsity player, Stange notched 67 points in 24 games in his senior season, leading the Big Rivers Conference. As he showed last week on the diamond in Grand Chute, he’s developed a knack for showing up in the biggest moments. He scored the game-winning goal on a fantastic individual effort against Hayward in overtime in the hockey sectional finals to send North to its first state tournament since 2006.
There were NHL scouts at many of the Huskies’ biggest games this season, including North’s victory against its cross-town rival at Hobbs Ice Arena in January. Stange had two goals and two assists in that 5-1 victory.
“I don’t think that was something that I was focusing on,” Stange said. “You’re aware of it at times. I think once you step out on the ice you’re just trying to win.”
Parker spoke to many teams during the season and after, filling out personality questionnaires and putting together film packages. He said of all Stange’s talents, his skating ability will entice teams the most.
“There are a lot of guys that can do so many things with the puck and anticipate things without the puck, but the one thing that is always a challenge for a lot of players is their skating ability,” he said. “If you can do that and that add the other stuff on top of it, that’s what really singles a guy like Sam out.”
Possibly working against Stange is his decision to play baseball this spring, though it would be hard to blame him after the season he had. Still, it meant less time for him to be noticed playing juniors or at another level and less time on the ice practicing.
No matter where or if Stange is drafted, the plan remains the same. He’ll join the United States Hockey League on a full-time basis to play for the Sioux City Musketeers next year before eventually heading to Madison to play at the University of Wisconsin.
The NHL Draft, hosted in the Canucks’ Rogers Arena, kicks off tonight at 7 p.m. The New Jersey Devils hold the first selection after moving up in the lottery and are expected to take U.S. National Development Team forward Jack Hughes. The New York Rangers pick No. 2 and Chicago No. 3, with Colorado and Los Angeles rounding out the top five. Stevens Point native Cole Caufield has a chance of going in the top 10.
Day 2 starts at noon on Saturday.
Stange isn’t making the trip to British Columbia and said he doesn’t expect to sit around in front of the TV all day waiting around. He’ll be following along, but there’s a good chance he’ll find out when a franchise gives him a call he’s been waiting years for.
“It’s definitely something that every kid dreams of,” Stange said.