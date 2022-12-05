michaelkessler.jpg

North head coach Michael Kessler speaking to his team in a huddle during last Friday night’s home game against Menomonie.

 Photo by Branden Nall

The Eau Claire North varsity men’s basketball team has a lot of new faces this season, one of which is the team’s head coach.

Michael Kessler may be in his first season as the head coach of the Huskies, but he is no stranger to basketball in the Big Rivers Conference and the surrounding area.