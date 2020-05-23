Hope that this summer will hold Northwoods League baseball continues to rise.
According to Eau Claire Express general manager Jacob Servais, teams were provided details for a possible return during a "positive phone conference" on Friday.
With that being said, the Express and League have yet to make any such plans public.
"At this time we will continue to work with the City of Eau Claire, the City parks and Recreation Department, and local health officials to determine when and/or if it is safe to play and what our guidelines will look like," Servais said in an email to the Leader-Telegram.
Speaking to the Duluth News Tribune, Duluth Huskies owner Michael Rosenzweig said the possibility of a few pod communities playing host to several teams couldn't be ruled out.
"There are so many moving parts," Rosenzweig told the News Tribune. "We're trying not to rule anything out."
The News Tribune reported that Friday's conference call included discussions of that type of scenario.
The Bismarck Larks announced last week that they are aiming to play with fans in the stands as early as June 15.
The Northwoods League is composed of teams from seven states and one in Canada. Any plan to play will need to balance local guidelines in each area.