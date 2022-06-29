With a fourth-place finish in the men's 200 meters last weekend, Kenny Bednarek ensured he'd have a spot at the World Athletics Championships. Now the former Rice Lake star is aiming to peak at the right moment.
Bednarek took the final spot on the national team's 200-meter squad by clocking in at 19.87 seconds on Sunday at the USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore. It was a season best and enough to book another trip to Hayward Field next month, when the world's top competitors converge on Oregon with gold medals on the line.
His run was 0.19 seconds off the pace that earned him a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics last summer. But even so, it was enough to return to the big stage. When Bednarek gets there, he'll aim to be at his best.
"I'll be there when worlds comes up," Bednarek told FloTrack on Sunday. "I'll definitely be there. Like I said, this year's been crazy, a slow progression. I'll be peaking at worlds just at the right time and I'll be ready to go."
Bednarek finished behind Noah Lyles, Erriyon Knighton and Fred Kerley in the 200-meter finals on Sunday. Lyles won the national title in 19.67 seconds. Knighton was 0.02 seconds behind him, and Kerley finished in 19.83 seconds.
Bednarek held off Josephus Lyles by 0.06 seconds to take the final spot on the national team.
"I'm just happy to make it, man," Bednarek told FloTrack. "It's been a long season and I'm glad to make the team. I'm going to make sure I'm ready for worlds."
Bednarek already has a pair of 200-meter wins in the Diamond League to his credit this season. He took first at meets in Rabat, Morocco, and Rome. He's the defending champion in the 200 at the Diamond League.
The 23-year-old also qualified for the finals of the 100-meter dash at the national championships, but finished seventh and did not qualify for the national team. His run of 9.98 seconds was 0.08 seconds off fourth place.
The World Championships are set for July 15-24 at Hayward Field. The men's 200-meter competition begins with heats on July 18, continues with semifinals the following day and wraps up with the finals on July 21.
The men's 200-meter field will be deep. The four Americans are all medal contenders, along with Canadian Andre De Grasse. He won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, pulling away from Bednarek at the final moment to take first.
Noah Lyles is the defending world champion, winning the gold at the 2019 meet in Doha, Qatar. He took the bronze at last year's Olympics, and passed Knighton down the stretch to win on Sunday.
"That was definitely a message to everybody who keeps doubting me," Noah Lyles told the media after winning the national title. "Everybody who's very, 'Oh, we've seen you win enough times. We're tired of watching you win.' That's cool, but that doesn't mean I'm going to stop winning. I came out here to make sure that you know that."