Liam Junker’s first goal during the first minute of Eau Claire Memorial’s playoff opener Tuesday evening at home seemed to open the scoring floodgates for the old Abes and led eventually to an 8-0 victory over the Superior Spartans.
Goalkeeper Brody Luepke indicated at the end of the game that he and his teammates were anxious to hear the outcome of the contest between Eau Claire North and DC Everest, so the Abes could maintain a focus on taking one game at a time. Luepke can often be heard during games calling out to his teammates, And he said, “I like to talk, And I’m just back there trying to keep our whole team together. Keep us moving the ball around.” He explained his position on the field allows him the best possible view to what opponents are doing.
Coach David Kite was understandably pleased with his team’s effort against the Spartans, though he filled the second half was a little bit better because, as he put it, “the more simply we play the more effective we are. We are preaching ’ simple is beautiful.’’” he grinned as he said,” round one is checked off, now we move onto the next round our philosophy right now is one game at a time, and see what happens.”
The old Abes carried a three-0 lead into halftime, and Kite explained the squad was “a little too comfortable” in the first 40 minutes, and got back to playing its game I’m steadily building the score and pressure on an opponent in the final 40 minutes. As the number – two seed Memorial will host either North or DC Everest Saturday.
Luepke watched several Spartan scoring attempts sail over his head, or over the crossbar. He said of the visiting Spartans, “we were expecting them to be physical and bring their best in travel but we were at home so we had to play hard.”
Junker recorded a hat trick in the match, and was joined in scoring over the course of the game by teammates Wesley Paul, Joseph Moua, Lenny Wats, and Charles Funk.