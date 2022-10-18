Liam Junker’s first goal during the first minute of Eau Claire Memorial’s playoff opener Tuesday evening at home seemed to open the scoring floodgates for the old Abes and led eventually to an 8-0 victory over the Superior Spartans.

Goalkeeper Brody Luepke indicated at the end of the game that he and his teammates were anxious to hear the outcome of the contest between Eau Claire North and DC Everest, so the Abes could maintain a focus on taking one game at a time. Luepke can often be heard during games calling out to his teammates, And he said, “I like to talk, And I’m just back there trying to keep our whole team together. Keep us moving the ball around.” He explained his position on the field allows him the best possible view to what opponents are doing.