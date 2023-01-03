On Tuesday night, the Eau Claire North Huskies and Eau Claire Memorial Old Abes boys basketball teams faced off at North High School in their first matchup of the season.
The game was close in the first half, but the Old Abes rode a dominant performance in the second half to a 67-44 win.
North entered the game with a 1-8 record, while Memorial came in at 6-3.
The Huskies got off to a hot start with two three-pointers from senior Carter Seibel and freshman Tyler Barrows, giving them an early 6-2 lead.
Early on in the game, the Old Abes struggled to score offensively, missing on a lot of close shots and open looks that they would usually expect to make.
The Old Abes got their first lead of the game when sophomore Julius Clark hit a three-pointer, making it 8-6 Old Abes with 10:30 remaining in the first half.
The Old Abes built a 15-6 lead, but the Huskies wouldn’t go away, going on a 7-2 run to trim their deficit to 17-15 with 5:30 remaining in the half.
The Huskies tied the game up at 20-20 with 3:30 remaining in the first half, when junior TJ Johnson was sent to the free throw line and made one out of two shots.
Junior Chase Watkins put the Huskies back ahead on their next possession, draining a three-pointer to make it 23-20.
The Old Abes took the lead right back. They built a six-point lead before the half, going into the locker room leading 31-25.
Memorial head coach Chad Brieske said after the game that the Old Abes’ effort defensively allowed them to take a lead into halftime, despite uncharacteristic struggles offensively early in the game.
“Offense can be fickle sometimes, but defense can be something that you rest your hat on,” Brieske said.
The Old Abes continued to roll coming out of halftime, building a 39-28 lead just over two minutes into the second half.
The Huskies struggled to gain any momentum as the second half went on. Memorial had success getting out on the fast break and earning wide open shot opportunities.
Midway through the second half, the Old Abes had built a 53-35 lead.
The Huskies never managed to go on a run in the second half, as the Old Abes dominated on both sides of the floor.
The Old Abes finished out a 67-44 victory over the Huskies after a one-sided showing in the second half.
Clark led in scoring for the Old Abes with 14 points, including going 3-4 on three-pointers. Senior Ben Mestelle had 11 points and senior Avery Schroeder had 10.
For North, freshman Tyler Barrows and junior Andrew Rocksvold led with eight points each.
Brieske said he was proud of his team’s effort on defense throughout the whole game, which also allowed them to get on track offensively as the game wore on. In the second half, the Old Abes had success scoring on the fast break after key turnovers forced on defense.
“I think these guys did a great job of relying on that defense to create offense on a night that things weren’t as smooth as we would hope they would be,” Brieske said.
He added that every game is a unique test for his team to allow them to continue to grow, especially in the Big Rivers Conference, where every team puts up a tough fight.
“We kind of know who we are but now we want to get better at what we do. Each game gives us an opportunity.”
Next on the schedule, the Old Abes will host Menomonie on Friday night and the Huskies will travel to River Falls. Both games are scheduled to tip-off at 7:15 p.m.