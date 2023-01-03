Abes at Huskies BBB

The Old Abes’ Ben Bestelle reaches out for the layup over the Huskies’ Maddux Geurts at the Doghouse at North High School in Eau Claire on Tuesday night.

 Staff Photo by Branden Nall

On Tuesday night, the Eau Claire North Huskies and Eau Claire Memorial Old Abes boys basketball teams faced off at North High School in their first matchup of the season.

The game was close in the first half, but the Old Abes rode a dominant performance in the second half to a 67-44 win.