On Thursday afternoon, the Eau Claire Memorial boys basketball team hosted the No. 6-ranked team in the state, the Sussex Hamilton Chargers.
The Old Abes entered the game with a 5-3 record, while the Chargers came in at 6-1. The Chargers are led by senior guard Luther Smith Jr., who came into the game averaging just over 30 points per game
Smith Jr. put up 33 points, but the Old Abes managed to fight off the Chargers, 80-69 at the Eagle’s Nest.
The game started with the two sides going back and forth early in the first half. The Old Abes and the Chargers were tied 14-14 with 12:30 left in the half.
By the 6:30 mark in the first half, the Old Abes had built a five-point lead. Sophomore guard Julius Clark drove into the lane for a layup, which made it 26-21 Old Abes.
However, the Chargers responded by getting Smith Jr. to the free throw line and following that up with a forced turnover and a fastbreak layup, and it was tied 26-26 with 5:30 remaining in the half.
The Old Abes responded with a scoring run to finish out the first half, capped off by a three-pointer by senior guard Mason Stoik to put the Old Abes up 44-35 at halftime.
The Old Abes got a number of quality stops on defense in the final minutes of the half to help build a nine-point advantage.
Early on in the second half, the Old Abes kept rolling. Stoik found senior forward Ben Mestelle wide open driving into the paint for a layup, which made the Old Abes’ lead 52-38 with 15:30 remaining in the game.
On their next possession, Stoick pulled up from deep three-point range and found nothing but net, capping off an 11-3 run for the Old Abes coming out of halftime and giving them a 55-38 lead.
After the Chargers managed their second basket of the half, the Old Abes made another deep three-pointer, this time from sophomore Cooper Jesperson, which gave the Old Abes their largest lead of the night, 60-40 with 13:30 left to play.
What followed was an 8-0 run by the Chargers, narrowing the Old Abes’ lead to 60-48 with ten minutes left. This run was ended by another three-pointer by Jesperson, putting the Old Abes back up by 15 points.
A three-pointer by Chargers junior guard Cooper Grams brought the game back to single digits, 65-56 Old Abes, with 7:30 left in the game.
Smith Jr. attacked the basket almost every time down the floor for the Chargers as they tried to get back into the game. A smooth drive to the basket and layup from Smith Jr. narrowed their deficit to seven points, 67-60, with 6:30 left in the game.
Smith Jr. missed on several scoring attempts in the next several minutes, and the Old Abes hit some clutch shots from the free throw line. With three minutes left in the contest, the Old Abes held a 72-62 lead.
The Chargers weren’t done challenging the Old Abes yet. With 2:15 remaining, a perfect pass by Smith Jr. inside to junior forward Adam Heberer narrowed the Old Abes’ lead to 72-67.
However, next time down the floor, they sent Memorial sophomore guard Wesley Mboga to the free throw line and he made both foul shots, making it 74-67 Old Abes with 1:45 left to play.
The Old Abes finished out the game strong, navigating the Chargers’ full-court press, converting at the free throw line and getting a few key stops on defense. They eventually dribbled out an 80-69 win on their home floor at the Eagles Nest.
Smith Jr. finished with 33 points for the Chargers, but it wasn’t enough to defeat a well-balanced attack from the Old Abes on Thursday afternoon.
Stoik led the Old Abes with 31 points in the game. Sophomores Jesperson and Clark finished with 18 and 11 points respectively.
Next up for the 6-3 Old Abes, they will visit Eau Claire North High School to face their rival Huskies next Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:15 p.m at the Doghouse.