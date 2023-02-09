On Thursday night, the Eau Claire North Huskies girls basketball team hosted the Eau Claire Memorial Old Abes in a crosstown showdown in the Doghouse at North High School.
The Huskies fought back from a 15-point deficit in the first half, but came up just short on their home floor, falling to the Old Abes 66-62.
Memorial came in at 8-2 in Big Rivers Conference play, while North came in at 6-5.
Memorial got a 5-0 lead early, capped off by a three-pointer by senior Brenna Lasher.
Kelbrya Smith got the Huskies on the board with a three-pointer two and a half minutes in, which made it 5-3 Memorial.
Just over six minutes in, the Old Abes had built a 12-5 lead.
In the early minutes, the Huskies struggled with the Old Abes’ full court press, resulting in a few costly turnovers.
By the midway point of the first half, Memorial led 16-7.
Back to back three-pointers by Old Abes senior Isabella Tangley made it 24-9 with 7:30 left in the first half.
Huskies sophomore Elliana O’Keefe hit a mid-range jumper to bring the Huskies back within ten, 24-14, with just over five minutes left in the first half.
On their next possession, O’Keefe caught a pass on the fast break and got to the hoop, scoring while drawing a foul. She converted at the free throw line for a three-point play, and the Huskies’ deficit was down to seven points, 24-17.
The Huskies managed a 10-0 run to make it a five-point game, 24-19 Memorial, with four minutes left in the first half.
O’Keefe hit a three-pointer to make it 26-22 Memorial with a minute left in the first half.
At halftime, Memorial led 28-25. North’s O’Keefe and Memorial’s senior Lily Cayley led in scoring with ten points each.
North’s junior Jayden Smith hit a three-pointer to tie the game at 34-34 three minutes into the second half.
North’s Kelbrya Smith sank two from the free throw line to give North their first lead of the game, 36-35.
On their next possession, senior Alyssa Polus hit a three-pointer, and the Huskies led by four, 39-35, with 14 minutes left to play.
One minute later, the Old Abes had the game tied again at 39-39 after two quick baskets.
At the midway point of the second half, the Old Abes had a slim 46-44 lead.
With the Abes up by four, North’s Kelbrya Smith hit a three-pointer to bring them within one, 52-51, with seven minutes left.
North’s sophomore Hope Bushendorf made a layup to put the Huskies back in the lead, 53-52, with six minutes left.
With the game tied, North senior Alyssa Polus hit a three-pointer to make it 56-53 Huskies with just under five minutes left to play.
A minute later, Memorial’s Cayley made a jumper to bring them back within three, 58-55. With the score, she was up to 20 points.
With two minutes left, North was holding onto a 62-59 lead.
Memorial’s sophomore Ashlynn Schroeder scored on a drive to the basket to bring the Old Abes within one, 62-61.
On their next possession, Cayley put them back in the lead with a mid-range floater. The Old Abes led 63-62 with a minute left.
After getting a stop on defense, Cayley was sent to the free throw line on the Old Abes’ next possession. She made both to give them a three-point lead with 30 seconds left.
The Old Abes ended up only needing one more stop, which they got. Then Cayley was fouled and made one of two from the free throw line, giving the Old Abes a four point cushion, 66-62.
The Huskies ran out of time to manage another score, and the Old Abes went home with a 66-62 win against their crosstown rival.
Cayley led with 27 points for the Old Abes, while Tangley had nine points and sophomore Rayna Welsch had seven. For the Huskies, O’Keefe had 14 points, Kelbrya Smith had 13 points and sophomore Desirae Ford had 10 points.
Memorial head coach Brandon Fanning said after the game how proud he was of his players for how they responded after losing their lead in the second half.
“I thought North played a great game tonight, really competed hard, executed a lot of really good stuff,” Fanning said. “But I was proud of our kids, we didn’t panic in the moment.”
Fanning also praised Cayley for her play in the game after her 27-point performance.
“When she’s dialed in, she’s special,” Fanning said. “For her, that attack mindset, aggressive, where she’s feeling confident, that really makes our team go.”
With the win, Memorial completed a two game sweep over the Huskies this season.
Next up for Memorial, they travel to Menomonie on Saturday night, and North travels to River Falls. A 7:15 p.m. tip-off is scheduled for both games.