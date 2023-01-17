On Tuesday night, the Eau Claire Memorial Old Abes boys basketball team hosted the La Crosse Central Riverhawks, the first-place team in the Mississippi Valley Conference.
Memorial entered the game in second place in the Big Rivers with a 10-3 overall record, including 6-1 in conference play. The Riverhawks came in at 9-2 with a 4-0 record in conference play.
The Old Abes rode a strong three-point shooting performance to a win on their home floor, beating the Riverhawks 84-74.
After the Riverhawks got off to an early 5-0 lead, the Old Abes responded. Memorial senior Peter Albert hit a three-pointer to tie the game at 5-5 in the early minutes.
Senior Mason Stoik hit on two three-pointers early in the first half for the Old Abes. His second one tied the game up at 13-13 with 11 minutes left until halftime.
A driving layup by senior Avery Schroeder gave the Old Abes their first lead of the game, 15-13, one minute later.
With seven minutes left in the half and the game tied at 20-20, sophomore Cooper Jesperson put the Old Abes back in front with a three-pointer to make it 23-20. He made another one their next time down the floor, which put the Old Abes up 26-22.
Old Abes senior Ben Mestelle made another three-pointer for the Old Abes, which gave them their largest lead of the game, 29-22, with 5:30 until halftime. On their next time down the floor, Albert hit another three to put Memorial up by ten points.
The Old Abes’ outside shooting success led them to a 39-30 lead at halftime. Stoik and Jesperson led the Old Abes with 11 points each.
With 15 minutes to play, Jesperson hit his second three-pointer of the second half to make it 47-33 Old Abes, their largest lead of the game. It brought Jesperson to 17 points in the game.
The Old Abes’ offense and three-point shooting continued to roll in the second half. Midway through the second half, Mestelle hit a three-pointer to make it 65-50 Old Abes.
With five minutes left to play, the Riverhawks had narrowed Memorial’s lead down to 67-57.
However, the Old Abes held on for the final minutes by getting some key stops on defense and converting at the free-throw line to finish out an 84-74 win on their home floor.
Stoik led the Old Abes in scoring with 21 points in the game. Jesperson was right behind him with 20 points, Albert had 15 points and sophomore Wesley Mboga had 11 points.
For the Riverhawks, senior Nic Williams and junior Henry Meyer each had 24 points.
With the win, the Old Abes moved to 11-3 on the season and added a quality win to their resume, knocking off a first-place team.
Next up for the Old Abes, they return to conference play with a home game against New Richmond on Friday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. at Memorial High School.