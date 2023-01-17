cooperjesperson.jpg

The Old Abes' Cooper Jesperson drives to the basket against La Crosse Central on Tuesday night at Memorial High School.

 Staff Photo by Branden Nall

On Tuesday night, the Eau Claire Memorial Old Abes boys basketball team hosted the La Crosse Central Riverhawks, the first-place team in the Mississippi Valley Conference.

Memorial entered the game in second place in the Big Rivers with a 10-3 overall record, including 6-1 in conference play. The Riverhawks came in at 9-2 with a 4-0 record in conference play.