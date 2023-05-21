Eau Claire Memorial played a pair of non-conference baseball games in Schofield Saturday. In both contests, the story was the same - too little, too late for the Old Abes.
Memorial lost 8-6 to Appleton North and 7-5 to D.C. Everest in a triangular played at Simon Field on the D.C. Everest High School campus. In both games, the Old Abes (11-12) got down due to a single tough inning, then rallied to get close before coming up just short.
“We battled and we fought, but there was that lapse in each game that turned out to be the difference,” Memorial coach Kyle Kaufman said.
Memorial gave up two unearned runs in both contests.
“We’re a group that every day wants to get a little bit better,” Kaufman said. “What we can take away from today is that lesson in consistency.”
Against Appleton North, Memorial surrendered four runs in the top of the fourth inning to go down 5-0. The Old Abes rallied for six runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the score at 6-6. But the Lightning pushed two across in the top of the seventh, then shut down Memorial to close out the victory.
Austin Jaggar and Leo Lauscher each had two hits to pace the Old Abes offense.
Against D.C. Everest, the script was similar. The Evergreens took advantage of a couple of miscues to score five times in the bottom of the third to take a 6-1 lead. In the top of the seventh frame, Memorial scored three, drawing within two, and had the bases loaded, but couldn’t complete the comeback
“In one way you look at it and you see you’re close,” Kaufman said. “But it’s also really frustrating at the same time.”
Mason Stoik had three hits for the Abes against D.C. Everest. Jaggar and Sawyer Stein each had two, as Memorial out-hit the Evergreens 11-6.
“We scratched and clawed and gave ourselves a chance,” Kaufman said. “We take-a-way a few of those freebies we gave away earlier in the game, and maybe it turns out a little bit different.”
The Old Abes wrap up the regular season with conference games against New Richmond at home on Monday and at New Richmond Tuesday.