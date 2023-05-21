elliotheit

Eau Claire Memorial junior outfielder Elliot Heit had a single, walk and two runs batted in in the Old Abes 7-5 loss to Appleton North Saturday.

Eau Claire Memorial played a pair of non-conference baseball games in Schofield Saturday. In both contests, the story was the same - too little, too late for the Old Abes.

Memorial lost 8-6 to Appleton North and 7-5 to D.C. Everest in a triangular played at Simon Field on the D.C. Everest High School campus. In both games, the Old Abes (11-12) got down due to a single tough inning, then rallied to get close before coming up just short.