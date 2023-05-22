trapani

Senior Roman Trapani on the mound against New Richmond on Monday. He allowed two hits and struck out seven.

When you consistently put runners on base — good things can happen. Just like it did for Eau Claire Memorial Monday night in the Old Abes 12-2, six-inning victory over New Richmond at Carson Park.

Memorial pounded out 14 hits and had a total of 24 baserunners as it cruised to victory over the Tigers in a match up of Big Rivers Conference foes.