When you consistently put runners on base — good things can happen. Just like it did for Eau Claire Memorial Monday night in the Old Abes 12-2, six-inning victory over New Richmond at Carson Park.
Memorial pounded out 14 hits and had a total of 24 baserunners as it cruised to victory over the Tigers in a match up of Big Rivers Conference foes.
“Love it,” Memorial coach Kyle Kaufman said of his team putting men on base. “We had a real good approach and capitalized on our opportunities. When we put runs on the board with a guy like (Trapani) on the mound, it’s a recipe for success.”
Cooper Jesperson, Leo Lauscher, Roman Trapani, Mason Stoik and Gavin Gerber all had two hits for the Old Abes (8-5, 12-12). Memorial got on top 3-0 in the bottom of the first inning on a run scoring single by Trapani that platted Jesperson, and a 2-RBI smash up the middle by Stoik that scored Sawyer Stein and Elliot Heit.
And that’s all the Old Abes, who have won eight of their last nine conference games, would need.
Trapani, a senior right-hander, went the distance on the mound for Memorial, allowing just two hits and striking out seven batters in just 76 total pitches.
“Roman has been so locked in for us all year,” Kaufman said. “Tonight was just another great example of that. Really efficient and trusted his defense.”
The Old Abes scored in five of the six innings, consistently getting guys on base and then pushing runners across when they had opportunities.
“When we play with calm confidence — a lot of times it equates to good things for us. Hopefully we’ve found a little bit of a rhythm as we head toward the end of the season and tournament time.”
Memorial hitters peppered New Richmond pitchers with a parade of singles.
Lauscher’s solo home run in the third and Trapani’s triple to lead off the fifth were the team’s only extra base hits.
Lauscher’s home run was an absolute laser beam over the left field wall.
“That was really good to see,” Kaufman said of Lauscher’s blast. “He wants to be the guy and he wants to come through for us in those moments. He’s been a rock in the middle of the line up and helps make everyone better around him.”
The Old Abes and Tigers wrap up the regular season with their final Big Rivers Conference game at New Richmond Tuesday.