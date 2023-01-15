4F4A6530.jpg

Old Abes' senior Avery Schroeder shoots over Chi-Hi's Mason Monarski during Memorial's win over the Cardinals on Friday night in Chippewa Falls.

 Staff Photo by Branden Nall

On Friday night, the Eau Claire Memorial Old Abes visited Chippewa Falls in a matchup of Big Rivers Conference foes.

The Old Abes took a commanding lead in the first half and never looked back, silencing the Cardinals on their home floor, 81-68.