On Friday night, the Eau Claire Memorial Old Abes visited Chippewa Falls in a matchup of Big Rivers Conference foes.
The Old Abes took a commanding lead in the first half and never looked back, silencing the Cardinals on their home floor, 81-68.
The Old Abes began the game on a 16-4 run in the game’s first six minutes, on the heels of some early outside shooting success.
The Cardinals had trouble keeping pace from the start of the game. Midway through the first half, Chi-Hi trailed the Old Abes 21-10.
The Old Abes kept building their lead as the half wore on. With a minute to go until halftime, a mid-range jumper by sophomore Julius Clark put them up by 20 points, 48-28.
The highlight of the first half for the Old Abes was their outside shooting. They went 9-13 on three-pointers before halftime.
The Old Abes’ offense overall was quite efficient in the first half as they built their commanding lead. They shot 62% on field goals in the half, while Chi-Hi shot 42%.
Heading into the locker room at halftime, Memorial led over Chi-Hi 51-33.
In the second half, the Old Abes continued to build their lead. Midway through the half, Memorial had increased their lead to 73-47.
The Cardinals went on a run in the game’s final minutes to tighten the score, but it was too little too late for Chi-Hi.
They went on a 15-4 run in the final six minutes, but Memorial was in control of the game throughout, going home with an 81-68 win.
The Old Abes went 3-7 shooting from three-point range in the second half to finish the game at an excellent 12-20 mark from outside the arc.
Senior Peter Albert led the Old Abes in scoring for the game with 16 points, including going 5-8 on three-pointers.
Senior Mason Stoik had 15 points, senior Avery Schroeder had 14 points and Clark finished with ten points.
For Chi-Hi, senior Mason Monarski led with 19 points on 5-12 shooting from the floor.
Senior Jackson Tomczak had 15 points, senior Christian Crumbaker had 11 points and senior Kansas Smith had 10 points for the Cardinals.
With the win, Memorial moves to 6-1 in conference play and 10-3 overall. Chi-Hi moves to 4-2 in conference play and 6-5 overall.
Next up for the Old Abes, they host La Crosse Central on Tuesday night at home at 7:15.
As for Chi-Hi, they are off until Friday night, when they travel to River Falls for a 7:15 tip-off.
