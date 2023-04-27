The Eau Claire North boys tennis team hosted Eau Claire Memorial on Thursday afternoon. The Old Abes swept the Huskies 7-0, taking them in only two sets in six of the seven matches.
In the singles, Memorial junior Evan Birkholz took North sophomore Logan Carroll in two sets, 6-1 and 6-0.
Memorial’s Bennett Kohlhepp didn’t give up a single point to North’s Grant Patenaude, taking him in two sets 6-0.
North freshman Eli Vang fell to Memorial senior Seth Roosevelt in two sets, also with a final score of 6-0 in both.
Memorial’s Gavin Sorensen bested Karsten Geste in two sets, taking both with a score of 6-0.
Birkholz, Kohlhepp and Roosevelt all competed in last year’s WIAA state tennis tournament.
As for doubles, the Huskies swept all but one match in two sets.
In the first set of the first doubles, North’s Jaxon Ruppelt and Colman Selvig bested the Memorial duo consisting of Graham Tomkvik and Jackson Sailing 7-6.
In the second set, Tomkvik and Sailing took the North duo 6-3, which sent them into a third tiebreaker set.
The third set ended in favor of Memorial, and they won the match with a third set score of 6-1.
Old Abes Ben Roberts and Ben Fesenmaier faced off against North seniors Sam Becker and Landon Traynor. The Bens bested the North duo in two sets, both with a score of 6-2.
Jack Willems and Andrew Fesenmaier represented Memorial against Huskies Avi Basu and Brady Dehnke and did not give up a single game, winning the match with two sets of 6-0.
The Old Abes bested the Huskies in extra sets as well, taking them in one singles match and two doubles.
The Old Abes now hold a 4-0 record for the season, and the Huskies now hold an 8-2 record.
The Old Abes are slated to host a quad this weekend at the John & Fay Menard YMCA Tennis Center in Eau Claire. Matches are scheduled to start at 5 p.m. on Friday and at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
The Huskies are set to hit the courts again Saturday at a quad hosted by La Crosse Central High School. The match will take place at the Green Island tennis courts in La Crosse. Matches are scheduled to start at 10 a.m.