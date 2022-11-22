NFL Gambling Football

FILE - People line up to make sports bets at the Borgata casino in Atlantic City, N.J., March 19, 2021. Gambling has gone from the forbidden topic in the NFL to a key part of the league's present and future. The days of lobbying against widespread legalized sports betting, preventing broadcast partners from even discussing point spreads and even prohibiting players from holding a fantasy football convention because it was at a casino are firmly in the past. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)

 Wayne Parry

Gambling has gone from the forbidden topic in the NFL to a key part of the league's present and future.

The days of lobbying against widespread legalized sports betting, preventing broadcast partners from even discussing point spreads and even prohibiting players from holding a fantasy football convention because it was at a casino are firmly in the past.