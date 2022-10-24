Blugold football player Ryan Kuechle is a player about whom, coach Wesley Bescorner says, "he ticks all the boxes," indicating the junior safety from Mankato has everything Bsechorner wants in a player. Beschorner called Kuechle "his guy" Monday during a conversation with local media. He also said he relied on assistance from his brother to lure Kuechle to UW-EC from St. Cloud after the Huskies' football program shut down in 2019.
Beshorner was asked how the team plans to stop big plays in the remaining weeks of the season and responded, " We got to get in a better position. We've got to put our guys in the best position possible." Kuechle, Beschorner, and Quarterback Harry Roubidoux are agreed on keeping the collective focusonone game at a time, and meeting challenges as they come. The Blugolds currently have their eyes on this week's home game against UW-Stevens Point. Kuechle and Roubidoux disclosed their awareness of thePointers'quarterback as a " dynamic player" much like some they have faced previously.
Roubidoux shared individual players regularly take the initiative to study film on their own, but the team also watches an hour of film daily prior to practice
Beschorner spoke briefly about some of his observations of the Pointers from studying film alongside the playerssaying, "they do a wonderful job of using different formations."He further indicated his appreciation for his team's ability to change positions, and keep its eyes, and minds open to find the most effective ways to use team personnel.
he reminded everyone, " every down is a chance to go 1-0. "The comment drew smiles and nods from Kuechle and Roubidoux.