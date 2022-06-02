It's been a year to remember for UW-Eau Claire athletics.
When the men's track and field team wrapped up the academic year by bringing home the outdoor national championship, it put a bow on a campaign that saw the Blugolds shine nationally in several arenas. The department was home to three team national championships and several NCAA tournament appearances.
The volleyball team had the first major breakthrough, winning the program's first national championship back in November. It set the bar high, and the school's winter and spring sports did their best to uphold it.
The men's track and field team won a share of the indoor national championship in March before finishing off a sweep with the outdoor title last week. The women's basketball, women's hockey and softball teams all competed in their respective NCAA tournaments, with basketball and softball also winning conference tournament titles. The men's hockey team also won the WIAC tournament.
At an individual level, wrestler Chase Schmidt took third place in his weight class at the NCAA championships. Swimmer Michael Bylander became an All-American in the 200 IM. Golfer Cole Jahnke took sixth at the NCAA meet. Gymnast Andrea O'Connell qualified for the NCGA national meet.
The list of accomplishments is long. It's a good place to be sitting after another year has come and gone.
"It can't be just one team," track and field coach Chip Schneider said. "One team doesn't make the department, for sure. We want to get better as a whole group and we are, steadily, which is exciting. It's been a slow rise, and that's how it kind of happens. Anything that's a flash in the pan isn't sustainable. What we're doing here as a program, as an athletic department is to be long-term, sustainable success, which you're starting to see more and more in all the other sports too."
Even some of the programs that didn't reach the NCAA tournament still had standout seasons.
The men's soccer team was dominant in its inaugural season last fall. The Blugolds went 15-4 as a first-year program, and while it wasn't quite enough to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament, earning 15 wins in 19 tries was a feat itself. In the spring, the second-year women's lacrosse team went 13-2, a big improvement over last season's 4-4 mark.
The football team got off to a hot start, winning three of its first four games. But the WIAC, tough as ever, proved to be difficult to solve down the stretch.
The women and men's cross country teams took 22nd and 25th at nationals in the fall, respectively.
Off the field, the university got a major boost when John and Carolyn Sonnentag raised their gift to $70 million for the new Sonnentag Event Center and an accompanying fieldhouse. The project broke ground this spring with the hope of opening in time for graduation in the spring of 2024. The state-of-the-art facility will be home to several Blugold programs, among other uses.
"You want the whole department to be good, because recruiting doesn't just happen within your team. People want to go an athletic department that's good overall," Schneider said. "When you're the Badgers, there's more than just one team that's good. So you get known as an athletic department, and that's where you go because that's where they treat the athletes well."
It led to a buzz on campus that was apparent when the track and field team returned home Sunday. The Blugolds were greeted by an excited group of supporters, even after the semester had already ended.
“I’ve been an AD in Division I, I’ve been an AD in Division II, and now I’m at Division III. I don’t recall in my tenure at those levels this sense of accomplishment and excitement,” UW-Eau Claire athletic director Dan Schumacher told the Leader-Telegram last December. “With all these great things that are going on, I’ve never experienced anything close to it.”